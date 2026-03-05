Expert’s Warning: Nuclear Bomb Impacts On New York State

A new analysis shows how far the radiation would travel from a strike on NYC. The reach into the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York is terrifying.

Gas prices are surging in New York because of the ongoing conflict in Iran, and nuclear fears continue to rise.

A nuclear bomb going off in New York would cause varying levels of catastrophic damage and deaths across the state.

A nuclear bomb going off in New York City would have impacts across the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York, experts tell Hudson Valley Post.

Hudson Valley

In this hypothetical scenario, a nuclear blast in New York City would potentially shield the Hudson Valley from a direct hit. Still, the region would become a primary zone for radioactive contamination and societal spillover.

Prevailing wind patterns could spread toxic particles up to 90 miles north, blanketing the valley and contaminating reservoirs that supply the city's drinking water.

Millions of displaced New York City survivors would likely flee north, overwhelming local hospitals, depleting grocery store supplies, and causing a breakdown in social order.

Experts warn that West Point and Stewart Airport in Newburgh are considered potential secondary targets for a nuclear attack in New York.

Upstate New York

In this scenario, Upstate New York would deal with environmental and economic ruin rather than direct blast effects.

Radioactive dust would settle across the region, working its way into crops, milk, and livestock for decades. Harvests would likely be destroyed or recalled to prevent radiation sickness.

Water and land communities could collapse due to toxic smoke and extreme temperature shifts, potentially leading to a "nuclear winter" scenario that makes large-scale farming impossible.

New York City: Immediate Devastation

A detonation in New York City would result in an estimated 6 million deaths and 4 million injuries.

Searing heat waves would radiate across 3,200 square miles, causing widespread third-degree burns and spontaneous ignition of flammable materials like wood and plastic throughout all five boroughs and Long Island.

A fireball reaching temperatures 10,000 times hotter than the sun would instantly vaporize everything within a radius of up to 0.5 miles to over 30 miles, depending on the size of the bomb.

A massive pressure wave would level buildings across 345 square miles, stretching from Midtown Manhattan to Newark, NJ.

Power, water, and communication networks would be destroyed; an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) would knock out electronics for miles.

Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For Nuclear Attack

The Four Nuclear Power Plants in New York