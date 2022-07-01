Nonverbal Hudson Valley 2-Year-Old Goes Missing in New York Woods
Rescuers franticly searched for a missing nonverbal 2-year-old boy from the Hudson Valley who went missing in a big wooded area.
On Wednesday around 5 p.m., the Town of Montgomery Police Department began searching for a missing 2-year-old boy. The boy went missing from a home on Powers Lane in the Town of Montgomery.
Police Search For Missing 2-Year-Old in Montogmery, New York
Police posted information about the missing boy on Facebook and people were quick to point out there is a large wooded area behind Powers Lane in the Town of Montgomery. A Google Maps search confirms the wooded area behind homes on Powers Lane.
The boy was described as being a white boy with blonde hair who was last seen wearing a red shirt. Police said the boy was nonverbal and might not come if he is spotted.
"The Town of Montgomery Police is currently operating at a missing two-year-old male in the area of Powers Lane. The missing juvenile is a white male with blond hair last seen wearing a red shirt. He is nonverbal and may not come if he is spotted. If you have any information or should see anyone matching this description please immediately call 911. Please share this," the Town of Montgomery Police Department wrote on Facebook.
Missing 2-Year-Old Found In Woods in Orange County, New York
About 90 minutes after the boy went missing he was found safe and unharmed.
"Update, the child has been located safe. Thank you, everyone," the Town of Montgomery Police Department stated in an update on Facebook.
The nonverbal two-year-old was found around 6:30 p.m. in a heavily wooded area about a half-mile away from where he went missing on Powers Lane. The child reportedly suffered minor scratches.
Multiple agencies assisted in the search for the boy who was found by police with the help of a K9.