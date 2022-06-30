Newly Hired New York Superintendent Accused of Sexual Harassment in HV

A former Hudson Valley school superintendent accused of sexually harassing two teachers was hired to run a new school district in New York.

On Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Education Schools Chancellor David C. Banks introduced 45 new and returning New York City public schools district superintendents.

Former Newburgh, New York Superintendent Hired In New York City

Among the new hires is former Newburgh Enlarged City School District superintendent Roberto Padilla. Padilla agreed to resign in late 2021 following sexual harassment allegations. Part of his agreement stated he would still get paid for the next two school years.

"For the first time, the process of selecting district superintendents has involved constant input from parents, giving them the opportunity to hear from candidates, ask questions, and provide feedback on who should be the superintendent for their community,” Mayor Adams stated. "These superintendents are committed to the communities they serve: To children, their parents, and families and teachers."

New York City officials said the group of 45 were "hired with an unprecedented amount of family and community" adding the 45 "represent a diverse cross-section of experience in public schools and a commitment to putting students and families at the core of our city’s schools."

Two Newburgh, New York Teachers Accuse Padilla of Sexual Harassment.

Two Newburgh teachers claimed Padilla sexually harassed each during a work trip to San Diego in 2021.

In May, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced no criminal charges would be filed against Padilla following what was described as "a thorough and complete review of direct and ancillary allegations regarding Superintendent Padilla by an experienced team of attorneys and investigators."

“While I cannot and will not comment on the internal operations of the Newburgh Enlarged City School District Board of Education, our investigation has shown that any improprieties alleged are not criminal in nature, under the laws of the State of New York," Hoovler stated in May while announcing no charges would be filed against Padilla.

Padilla is named in a civil suit filed by the teachers who accused him of sexual harassment.

Former Newburgh Superintendent To Run Bronx, New York School District

Padilla will officially be hired on July 1. He was hired to be the superintendent of District 7 in the Bronx.

“We promised our students bold action and each of these leaders is prepared to step into this newly reimagined role of superintendent to deliver on that promise," New York City Department of Education Schools Chancellor David C. Banks said.

Padilla will be paid $279,000 until November 2023 by the Newburgh school district on top of his new salary in New York City, the New York Post reports.

“I am thrilled to work alongside this class of incredible leaders as we engage with our communities, build out our plans for the upcoming school year, and most importantly — transform what it means to be a superintendent," "Deputy Chancellor for School Leadership Desmond Blackburn said.

In 2021, Dr. Padilla was named the 2021 National Trio Achiever by the Council for Opportunity in Education

