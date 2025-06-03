High-Profile Names Behind New Hudson Valley Waterfront Restaurant
Some of the most recognizable names in Hudson Valley dining are opening a brand-new waterfront restaurant—and locals are already buzzing.
In 2022, Hudson Valley Post broke the news that a tropical tiki bar, lounge, and restaurant was coming to the Newburgh waterfront.
The Jet Set Opens In Newburgh, New York
The people behind Liberty Street Bistro, Newburgh Flour Shop, Colorcube, and Society of Lash teamed up to open up The Jet Set at 50 Front Street in Newburgh.
The Jet Set opened up in early September of 2022, at the location of the former Blue Martini, 50 Front Street, and other businesses.
The Jet Set Closes 2 Years Later
Sadly, after two fun years, customers were disappointed when owners announced the tiki bar was closing. The final hula was held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
No official reason was given for the closing.
Italian Restaurant Opens In Newburgh
Newburgh residents wondered what would move into the location at 50 Front Street on the Newburgh Waterfront.
Well, we finally have an answer.
An Italian restaurant and bar called Toni Rigatoni.
"Where Italian-inspired dishes meet unforgettable waterfront views—welcome to Toni Rigatoni," the eatery writes on its Facebook page. "There’s nothing like a waterfront view, incredible food, and great company. It truly doesn’t get any better."
According to Town of Newburgh councilman Scott Manley, after a soft opening, the restaurant will open with its full menu on Wednesday, June 4.
Big Newburgh Names Opening Toni Rigatoni
Manley says the new restaurant is a "partnership" between Jonathan Gatsik and the Bonura family.
Gatsik is a partner at Billy Joe's Ribworks and helped develop The Academy in Poughkeepsie, among other local ventures.
The Bonura family is behind a variety of venues and restaurants in the Hudson Valley, including Blu Pointe, Shadows on the Hudson, The Grandview and the West Hills Country Club.
The family also owned Anthony's Pier 9 before selling it in 2021.
