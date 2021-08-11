Newburgh Sex Offender Accused of Robbery Near New Paltz Business

A high-risk Hudson Valley sex offender is accused of committing a robbery outside a New Paltz business.

On Tuesday, the New Paltz Police Department announced an arrest regarding a robbery that occurred on July 24. The investigation culminated in the arrest of 30-year-old Donovan Hoilett Jr. of Newburgh, a Level-3 Sex Offender.

Following a two-week-long investigation, probable cause was established to charge Hoilett Jr. with robbery in the first degree, police say.

On Saturday, New Paltz police spotted Hoilett Jr. in New Paltz and placed him in custody. When taken in custody, he was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.

Hoilett Jr. was also charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, felonies, for illegally possessing a handgun with a defaced serial number and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, police say.

Level-3 sex offenders are considered to have the highest risk of a repeat offense and are considered the greatest risk to the public. Hoilett raped a 15-year-old girl in Newburgh in 2011, according to the New York State Sex Offender's database. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Due to his previous felony convictions, he was held in Ulster County Jail with no bail.

Police did not provide details about the robbery, but in a press release from July New Paltz police released the following.

Around 4:20 a.m. on July 24, the New Paltz Police Department received a call for a disturbance outside a local establishment in the Village. Upon the officer’s arrival, they determined that an armed robbery had just occurred.

Members learned that the victims were involved in a verbal dispute with the suspects earlier in the evening. The suspects observed the victims sitting outside of a business in the area of Main Street and Prospect Street. One of the suspects approached the victims, displayed a handgun, and demanded personal belongings. The suspect then returned to a waiting vehicle and fled eastbound on Main Street.

