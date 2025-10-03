Newburgh Honors Police Officer Who Died In Upstate New York

Newburgh keeps a fallen officer's memory alive with a moving tribute each year that embodies his courage and character.

Newburgh has a pretty bad reputation. But there are many reasons to love Newburgh, including:

Another reason to love Newburgh is how it continues to honor a fallen police officer.

Newburgh Continues To Honor Fallen Police Officer

Daniel Romano, known as "DJ" by his family and friends, died in January of 2022 while on vacation with family and friends in a snowmobile accident.

He lost his life at the age of 32 after his snowmobile went off the trail and collided with a tree in the Town of Webb, the most northern town in Herkimer County, New York.

He left behind his wife and two young daughters.

DJ was sworn in as a Town of Newburgh Police Officer in October 2018.

NFA Honors DJ By Handing Out His #8 Jersey

Romano played football in high school at Newburgh Free Academy and at SUNY Cortland.

Newburgh Football describes the former NFA football captain as "a Newburgh football legend."

Each year, the Romano family hosts a charity golf outing, with proceeds going towards high school and youth football programs in Newburgh, as well as many local families in need.

In honor of DJ, the NFA football team chooses one player each year to wear his #8 jersey.

"The player that is chosen best embodies DJ’s toughness, grit, athleticism and character on the football field," NFA football writes about the honor.

This year's recipient is Austin Lilla, a two-year starter.

Newburgh Football describes Austin as a "tremendous teammate and person and someone who possesses many of the qualities we’re looking for."

