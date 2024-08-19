New York’s Most Expensive Private Schools In 2024

You won't believe how much it costs to send children to New York's most expensive private schools. It's more than most make in a year!

The cost of getting an education continues to increase in New York

Parents do their best to set up their children for a lifetime of success. Some parents believe one way to help with success is to enroll a child in a private school.

However, the cost of private schools dramatically varies. Hudson Valley Post, with the help of Private Schools Review determined the 10 most expensive New York private schools.

The 10 Most Expensive Private Schools In New York

New York's Cheapest Private School Is In The Hudson Valley

The average private school tuition in New York is $21,158 per year, according to Private Schools Review.

The private school with the lowest tuition cost is Seed Day Care Center in Westchester County. The average tuition for the Yorktown Heights, New York private school in 2024 is $1,280.

SUNY Tuition Dramatically Increases For New York State Residents

Hudson Valley Post also recently looked into price hikes for SUNY colleges. The average tuition across SUNYs increased by 14 percent for in-state tuition and nearly 10 percent for out-of-state students, over the past 10 years.

The average out-of-state tuition for SUNY schools in 2014 was $15,820. After 10 years, that average tuition price has grown by over 9% to $17,280.

For in-state students, the average was $6,170 in 2014. As of the most recent 2023/24 academic year, the in-state tuition price grew by over 14% to $7,070.

