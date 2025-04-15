These 10 burgers were just named the best in New York. One’s in the Hudson Valley.

The New York Beef Council announced the top 10 burgers made by New York restaurants in New York State.

"We’re thrilled to reveal the Top Ten contenders in the 2025 Best New York Burger Competition! These burger joints brought their A-game," the New York Beef Council stated.

These Are The 10 Best Burgers In New York State

This year is the 9th Annual Best NY Burger Competition.

"After an exciting nomination and voting process, these outstanding restaurants have risen to the top, showcasing New York’s finest beef burgers and culinary creativity," the New York Beef Council added.

Below are the 10 restaurants honored in 2025 and their location.

Ale & Angus

238 Harrison St.

Syracuse, NY 13202

Ben's Fresh

33 E Main St,

Port Jervis, NY 12771

BREWER UNION

5771 Miller Rd.

Brewerton, NY 13029

BUTCHERS & SONS

127 W Market St.

Corning, NY 14830

GET SMASHED

3709 James Street

Syracuse, NY 13206

MATTESON HOTEL

1001 NY-51

Ilion, NY 13357

R&m

101 W Market St

Corning, NY 14830

Roosters

51 N Genesee St

Utica, NY 13502

Tap It Bar & Grill

1761 Scottsville Rd

Rochester, NY 14623

Wendy's Diner

1717 NY-8

Cassville, NY 13318

Hudson Valley's Ben Fresh Honored Again

For the past few years, New York Beef Council has named Ben's Fresh one of the top 10 burger makers in New York State.

This marks the fifth year in a row that Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis made the finals.

Ben's Fresh Makes New Burger For 2025 Best Burger Competition

The owner tells Hudson Valley Post this year's entry is one of the "best we've ever created."

The burger, "The New York State of Prime" will soon featured be on the regular menu item.

Hudson Valley Post will let you know when you feast on one of New York's best burgers in Port Jervis.

What's Next In Best Burger Competition

A panel of anonymous judges will soon evaluate the finalists based on taste, presentation, and overall experience.

The winner will be crowned on May 12, 2025, at the State Capitol during the May Beef Month Proclamation.

