New Yorkers Woke Up To This Flag Change—Here’s Why

New Yorkers may notice a flag change. The reason is linked to a chilling national tragedy.

Flags across New York State are lowered to half-staff following a horrific shooting out of state.

Why Flags Are Lowered Across New York State

Canva Canva loading...

On Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed that flags on all State government buildings be flown at half-staff on Monday, June 16, in honor of Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

“I join the State of Minnesota, family, and loved ones in mourning the horrific loss of Representative Melissa Hortman and Mark Hortman, and I am directing flags to be flown at half-staff in New York to honor Mr. and Ms. Hortman,” Governor Hochul said.

The couple were killed on Saturday in what's been described as a politically targeted shooting.

Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were also shot multiple times and are continuing to recover. Officials allege the same suspect was behind both shootings.

Governor Hochul says political differences should be settled at the ballot box because violence is never the answer.

Canva Canva loading...

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

"We should be settling our political differences in civil means — like at the ballot box — because violence is never the answer," Hochul added.

25 True Crime Locations: Then and Now

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way. Gallery Credit: RACHEL CAVANAUGH

What Are the 25 Least Expensive States to Live In?