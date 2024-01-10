Mask Mandates May Be Returning In New York State
The top health experts in New York State are encouraging many New Yorkers to put the mask back on as the state deals with a tripledemic.
On Monday, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald and City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan issued a joint statement as COVID, the flu and RSV continue to spread across New York State.
New York State Residents Told To Prepare For Tripledemic In 2024
"The New York State and New York City Departments of Health are reporting an increase in hospitalizations associated with COVID and Flu, and we are also still seeing a significant number of infections from RSV. We continue to monitor JN.1, the currently dominant COVID variant. Although JN.1 does not appear to cause more severe illness than other variants, it appears to be more contagious," they wrote.
New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald confirmed a tripledemic.
"Right now, New Yorkers are being exposed to RSV, COVID and Flu," McDonald stated.
New York State Encourages Health Care Facilities to Take Additional Steps to Protect Their Patients and Workforce
The CDC believes that COVID-19, RSV and influenza will be impacting the New York healthcare system in 2024, much like it did last fall and winter.
"With all three major respiratory viruses currently circulating at these levels, today we support health care providers, hospitals, and nursing homes doing everything they can to protect patients and their workforce, and recommend that health care and residential facilities advocate strongly for the use of masks within their facility to prevent transmission and ensure a healthy workforce," McDonald and Vasan added.
Mask, Vaccine Recommendations
The New York health experts also recommend the return of face coverings.
"Because of potential health impacts and hospital capacity concerns, New Yorkers, especially those not feeling well or most susceptible to illness, should consider wearing a mask in crowded, indoor settings to help avoid getting sick or getting others sick," McDonald and Vasan said.
They also urged New Yorkers to stay current on vaccinations, get tested when they start developing any symptoms, stay away from others and seek treatment early after testing positive.
"We have a lot of knowledge and many tools to help navigate this respiratory virus season safely, together. And we will always support New Yorkers during times of uncertainty and remain dedicated to keeping everyone healthy and safe," they concluded.
The new recommendations in New York come as other health officials worry about a brand-new highly mutated COVID variant that's likely more deadly than previous strains.
Many illnesses are on the rise this winter in New York State. See the full list and ways to naturally boost your immune system below.
