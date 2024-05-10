How To Fly For Free From New York State To 22 European Hotspots

An airline based in the Hudson Valley is offering free flights for a year to 22 European hotspots.

(You can see all 22 of those European hotspots below)

PLAY, a low-cost airline operating flights between the United States and Europe, officially began flying from New York Stewart International Airport to Europe in June of 2024.

The company says revenue doubled from 2023 to 2024.

PLAY Offers Free Flights For 1 Year From New York Stewart International Airport

I guess business is so good that the company can now offer free flights. Of course, there's a catch.

The low-cost air carrier that offers service out of Stewart International Airport is giving one lucky traveler the opportunity to win free flights for a year.

All you have to do is sign up for Play's newsletter before midnight on Sunday. You can enter to win free PLAY flights for one year until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 12.

The lucky winner will be announced on May 16. CLICK HERE to enter.

Terms:

PLAY states these terms for the free-fights giveaway:

Free round-trip flights for a full year from any of PLAY's destinations in the USA to any of PLAY's destinations in Europe. Valid for 1 year. The price is a PLAY value bundle fare that includes, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, seat selection and priority boarding.

25% Off Flights Also Offered

Only one lucky person will win free flights for a year. But PLAY says if you sign up the company will offer 25 percent off flights to 10 European destinations.

Those discounted trips must be booked for June through December.

PLAY flys from Stewart to what officials say are 22 European destinations including:

