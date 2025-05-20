New Yorkers Urged To Avoid This Beautiful But Toxic Plant

It looks harmless. It might even be in your yard. But touching this plant can be dangerous — and in some cases, deadly. Here's what New Yorkers need to know

A harmful and possibly deadly plant continues to spread around New York.

Poison Hemlock In New York

Kings County. Gov

Officials are once again warning about the Poison hemlock plant. This plant grows year-round but typically flourishes between March and May.

Experts say the plant is toxic to humans and animals, warning its touch and particles can be harmful.

All parts of poison hemlock are poisonous, including the leaves, stem, fruit, and root. The USDA says ingesting the plant can lead to death.

One person in Ohio died without ever touching the plant.

'Scary, Toxic' Plant That Can Be Deadly, Spreading in New York

Bonnie Million / NPS

Reports say the plant is "spreading like wildfire" across the United States.

The poison hemlock typically grows in backyards, flower beds and parks. The National Park Service calls it "highly toxic" and reports it's found in almost every state in the nation, including in New York.

'Scary, Toxic' Plant That Can Be Deadly, Spreading in New York

More About Poison Hemlock

Bonnie Million / NPS

The plant can grow around 10 feet tall. It was brought to the United States from Europe and Asia in the 1800s as a garden plant, marketed as “winter fern.

Poison Hemlock and Plants That Resemble Poison Hemlock

Below are more photos of poison hemlock plants and other plants that resemble it.

Poison Hemlock and Plants That Resemble Poison Hemlock Poison Hemlock and Plants Resemble Poison Hemlock Gallery Credit: Tammie Toren