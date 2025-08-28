New Yorkers Told Destroy This Beloved Treat Linked To Death

A beloved sweet treat is being urgently recalled in New York. The FDA says eating it could cause serious illness or even death.

J.M. Smucker Company, which owns Hostess products, is recalling a beloved product over mold.

Chocolate Ding Dongs Recalled Over Mold

Hostess is pulling many lots of its Hostess Ding Dongs due to the potential for the presence of mold.

The company says the recall was issued because of a manufacturing issue that may cause the Ding Dongs to develop mold before the expiration date.

"A mechanical issue with a piece of equipment created conditions that could support the development of mold in the product prior to the expiration date," Hostess states.

Do Not Eat These Products

The recall impacts the following Ding Dong products with a best-by date between August 30th and September 3rd.

Below is the key product information.

The company says don't eat those Ding Dongs because of the risk of ingesting mycotoxins, poisonous substances produced by some molds and fungi, which can cause illness or death in humans.

Eating a Recalled Product Can Kill.

The recall was given a Class I label, the most serious label from the FDA.

"Eating the food may cause health problems or even death," the FDA states.

What To Do If You Purchased Recalled Ding Dongs

J.M. Smucker Company says if you purchased the recalled products, you must destroy them.

"We ask that you examine your inventories, complete the product destruction form enclosed, and destroy any impacted product that remains," J.M. Smucker Company states.

The company says the mechanical issue was only present for a "limited" time and "resolved in a timely manner."

