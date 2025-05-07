New Yorkers Slammed With Issues As REAL ID Deadline Hits

The REAL ID deadline is finally here, and predictably, it's a mess for many New Yorkers.

A number of New York residents are facing delays in obtaining REAL IDs as the May 7 deadline is here.

New Yorkers Dealing With REAL ID Headaches

NYS DMV NYS DMV loading...

Many in the Hudson Valley are complaining of long lines at local DMVs as many scramble to get their new IDs.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Others can't get an appointment until late July!

Women Impacted The Most

Some who did get an appointment are finding issues due to mismatched names on legal documents. Women, especially those who have changed their names through marriage or divorce, are affected the most.

NYS DMV NYS DMV loading...

If your first and last names don't match exactly on every single legal document you own, you could be in for a frustrating DMV visit.

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

Officials say many are facing delays with getting a REAL ID because they lack the necessary paperwork needed to prove their name changes.

To avoid complications at the DMV, officials advise you to make sure your name matches across every document and bring proof of any name changes and gather original copies of any legal name change. No photocopies.

As of May 7, all New Yorkers traveling need to have a REAL ID to pass through TSA security checkpoints for both domestic and international travel.

NYS DMV NYS DMV loading...

If you haven't gotten your REAL ID yet, you'll need an Enhanced ID or passport to fly.

U.S. Government's Updated "Do Not Travel" List

U.S. Government's Updated "Do Not Travel" List Many people travel at the end of the year for the holidays or to use up vacation days that may expire. These countries have a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory issued on them by the U.S. Government and should be avoided. Gallery Credit: Canva

Update: The 13 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State

Update: The 13 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State

U.S. Now Warns New Yorkers About Traveling To These 13 Countries