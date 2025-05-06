New Yorkers Now Have Two New National Holidays To Celebrate

New Yorkers will soon have two more "holidays" to celebrate.

President Donald Trump has declared two new days of celebration.

Trump Declares Two New ‘Victory Days’

President Trump Meets With Visiting Israeli PM Netanyahu At The White House

President Trump announced he is renaming Veterans Day to "Victory Day for World War One" and creating May 8 as a day to celebrate America's "Victory Day for World War II."

"I am hereby declaring a National Holiday in celebration of the Victories of World War I, where the Armistice was signed on November 11, 1918, and World War II, where the Victory date was May 8, 1945," Trump wrote on his Truth Social.

Commemorations Begin For D-Day 75th Anniversary In Normandy

Trump said he was making the name changes because "we won both wars," and "we are going to start celebrating our victories again."

Trump adds that this move is aimed at giving the United States more credit for winning both world wars.

"We won two World Wars, but we never took credit for it — Everyone else does! All over the World, the Allies are celebrating the Victory we had in World War II. The only Country that doesn’t celebrate is the United States of America, and the Victory was only accomplished because of us," Trump wrote.

Don't Expect A Day Off



Despite Trump declaring these "victory" days a "national holiday," New Yorkers shouldn't expect more days off, because, in Trump's words, we already have too many holidays in the United States.

"We will not be closing the Country for these two very important Holidays, because we already have too many Holidays in America — There are not enough days left in the year," Trump said.

Trump didn't say how he plans to change the Veterans Day name. Only Congress has the power to create and change public holidays.

