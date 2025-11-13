The Words New Yorkers Get Wrong More Than Any Others

The English language can be quite confusing. But there's one word that New Yorkers really struggle with.

A new report from Unscrambler.com analyzed Google Trends in 2025 for searches of “How do you pronounce” and “How to pronounce” for every state in the country.

This Is America's Most Mispronounced Word

Photo by irws on Unsplash

According to Unscrambler, a popular food item is the country's most mispronounced.

Gyro [[ YEE-roh ]] takes the top spot, with roughly 312,000 people searching between Jan and October 2025 on how to properly say it.

Placing second and third are two other food items, Worcestershire sauce [[ WUSS-ter-sheer ]] and acai [[ ah-SIGH-ee ]].

There were 300,000 searches for how to pronounce 'Worcestershire' and 192,000 for 'acai'.

Rounding out the top five are the country Qatar KAH-tar and the dog breed Dachshund [[ DAKS-hund ]].

New Yorkers' Struggle With This Word The Most

David Trinks on Unsplashv

New Yorkers must really love their gyros. I know I do! Something related to gyros is the most mispronounced word in New York State.

Tzatziki [[ tsat-SEE-kee ]] is the word New Yorkers struggle to say correctly the most, according to Unscrambler.

Below are the most mispronounced words in nearby states.

New Jersey – Primeval [[pry-MEE-vul ]]

Massachusetts – Jhostynxon Garcia [[ JOS-tin-son gar-SEE-uh ]]

Pennsylvania – Jhoan Duran [[ JO-an duh-RAN ]]

Connecticut – Sfogliatelle [[ sfo-LYA-tel ]]

