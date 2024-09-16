New Yorkers Can Now Kill Rabbits, Squirrels In These Areas

Most New Yorkers can now legally hunt squirrels, rabbits and much more.

The New York State DEC announced the opening of small game hunting seasons across New York State, throughout the state, including on many public lands.

DEC Announces Start of Small Game Hunting Seasons In New York State

welcomia welcomia loading...

“New York offers abundant opportunities for hunters seeking small game, from a variety of game birds to a diverse cross section of furbearing mammals,” Interim Commissioner Mahar said. "New for this year, DEC has expanded pheasant stocking programs in an effort to bolster small game hunter recruitment, retention, and reactivation and to provide greater opportunity for current pheasant hunters.”

Depending on species and location, New York offers small game hunting opportunities from Sept. 1 through March 30.

Squirrel and Rabbit Starting Dates In New York

Canva Canva loading...

Rabbit hunting season starts on Oct. 1 in Upstate New York and Nov. 1 on Long Island. Opportunities to pursue squirrels started Sept 1. Upstate New York and will start on Nov. 1 on Long Island.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"With ample opportunities and mild weather, squirrel and rabbit hunting are great ways to introduce novices to hunting. (All) are encouraged to report their observations to DEC through DEC’s website," the DEC states.

Youth Waterfowl and September Canada Goose Hunting Seasons

Handa Senior Masters - Round One Getty Images loading...

Waterfowl seasons in New York started this month. The Canada Geese season in upstate New York and eastern Long Island is open from Sept. 1 through 25.

"The season closes when migratory Canada geese return to New York at the end of the month," the DEC told Hudson Valley Post in a press release. "In addition to September Canada goose seasons, New York also offers youth waterfowl hunting days and Military waterfowl hunting days. Military season dates vary by zone, but the youth waterfowl dates in all upstate zones are the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 28 and 29. On Long Island, the youth dates are Nov. 9 and 10."

Coyote, Bobcat, Racoon

PC: Black Rock Forest via Facebook PC: Black Rock Forest via Facebook loading...

Coyote hunting season starts Oct. 1 across much of the state and hunting seasons for other furbearers such as bobcat, raccoon, and fox start just before Halloween on Oct. 25.

"With 16 species of furbearers in New York, furbearer hunting and trapping opportunities are abundant," the DEC adds. "As a reminder, hunters that harvest a bobcat in New York must complete a furbearer possession tag and get the pelt or unskinned animal sealed. DEC is also interested in examining coyotes that exceed 50 pounds as part of an effort to better understand the genetic makeup of these uncommon specimens."

8 Dumb Hunting Mistakes That Landed Hunters in Heap of Trouble

8 Dumb Mistakes That Landed Dumb Hunters in Heap of Trouble If you're going to break the law while hunting, you may want to avoid these 8 stupid mistakes that landed several hunters in a heap of trouble. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Top 10 Most Popular Hunting Destinations In America

Top 10 Most Popular Hunting Destinations In America 27/7 Wall St. ranked each state in order of how popular they are as a destination for hunters. Here are the Top 10. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews