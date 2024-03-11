Vernal Pool Amphibians Get Shocking Early Start In New York State

Amphibians emerging extra early this year in the Hudson Valley. Here's why.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced that the breeding migrations of vernal pool amphibians got an early start in 2024.

Vernal Pool Amphibians Get Early Start In Upstate New York

Each year, in either late winter or early spring, amphibian species like wood frog, spotted salamander, and Jefferson-blue spotted salamander complex emerge from underground shelters in the forest and head to vernal pools for breeding.

"Vernal pools are small, temporary wetlands that are critical breeding habitat for these amphibians. The pools hold water until summer, so the adult amphibians must gather, breed, and deposit eggs early enough to ensure their aquatic young can hatch, grow, and leave the pools before they dry up," the DEC states.

Officials say these amphibians are emerging earlier this year than expected due to the mild winter most of New York State enjoyed in 2024.

Amphibians Emerge In Hudson Valley

Recently many volunteers "braved the rain" to watch and help these amphibians emerge in the Hudson Valley.

Volunteers helped amphibians attempt road crossings during their annual migrations.

"The Hudson Valley is home to remarkable amphibian diversity and during this time of year, road mortality poses a significant threat to salamanders and frogs migrating from forests to vernal pools for breeding," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

Seggos also told drivers to watch out for amphibians on the road while driving.

"I encourage all New Yorkers and visitors traveling the state's roads to be on the lookout for these vulnerable amphibians and the dedicated volunteers keeping them safe," Seggo added.

