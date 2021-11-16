New York Woman Killed By Car While Hiking in Hudson Valley

A woman hiking with her family was fatally hit by a car in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, New York State Police released details regarding a fatal accident on the Palisades Interstate Parkway

On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police responded to the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The driver of a 2010 Acura-TL was in the passing lane while heading north on the Palisades Parkway when the Acura hit a hiker who was trying to cross the highway, police say.

Upon arrival, troopers observed someone performing life-saving measures on the woman. Troopers assisted with attempting to revive the hiker.

All life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the hiker was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say.

The victim was identified as 66-year-old Galina Surman from Staten Island. She was hiking with family and friends when they crossed the highway, according to New York State Police.

The unnamed driver was not impaired and there are no charges pending, police say.

State police were assisted at the scene by Stony Point EMS, New York State Police Park Police, New York State Park Rangers, and the Town of Stony Point Police Department.

