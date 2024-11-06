New York Voters Decided To Change Constitution

A key question was on the back of your election ballot this year in New York State.

It's official, abortion rights are now enshrined in New York's constitution.

New York State Passes Proposition 1

New York voters passed Proposition 1.

According to the New York State Board Of Elections, unofficial election night results, 56.62% of New Yorkers voted "Yes" for Proposition 1, 34.88% voted "No" and 8.46% left the question blank.

According to the New York Board of Elections:

A “YES” vote puts these protections in the New York State Constitution.

A “NO” vote leaves these protections out of the State Constitution.

Proposition 1 is a controversial state-wide question on the ballot this election. It's also known as the Equal Rights Act.

It would update, or change, the state constitution by adding more anti-discrimination protections.

Supporters say it will safeguard abortion access across the state. Opponents believe it will open the door to non citizens voting, and transgender athletes competing in women's sports.

On election night, New Yorkers passed Proposition 1, making the already legal abortion procedure harder to restrict in New York in the future.

The measure expands the groups covered by the Equal Protection Clause of the state constitution to include race, national origin, age, disability and sex, which includes sexual orientation, identity and more.

