New York Supermarket To Stop Tobacco Sales Before Massive Closures

A popular supermarket in New York State, that just announced massive closures, is saying goodbye to cigarettes.

On Monday, Stop & Shop confirmed it will stop selling all cigarettes and tobacco products at its 360 stores.

Stop & Shop has stores across New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. The company plans to end sales of all tobacco products at all stores by August 31 as a part of the brand’s commitment to community wellness.

“Our responsibility as a grocer goes far beyond our aisles, and we are committed to taking bold steps to help our associates, customers, and communities work towards better health outcomes, Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid stated.

Stop & Shop To Close 32 Stores By The End Of 2024

Last month, Stop & Shop confirmed plans to close 32 stores by the end of 2024. Below are the stores in New York State that are closing down.

Stop & Shop Closing 7 Locations In New York State

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Hosting Cigarette Buyback Events

Before the company stops selling tobacco, officials are giving you the opportunity to return cigarettes

“From our team of registered dietitians that serve our customers at no cost to our trained and trusted pharmacy associates, Stop & Shop aims to support the health and well-being of the neighborhoods we serve – and this exit from tobacco is one more way we’re accomplishing that goal," Reid added.

On Wednesday, Stop & Shop is encouraging customers to quit smoking by hosting two cigarette buyback events. The first 100 customers who bring in an unopened pack or carton of cigarettes to trade in will receive in exchange a Stop & Shop gift card, plus a bag filled with healthy snacks, mints.

The buyback event is only at two locations with "higher rates of smoking and smoking-related health issues," according to Stop & Shop.

In New York, the buyback program will be hosted at Stop & Shop’s location at 1351 Forest Ave on Staten Island, New York.

