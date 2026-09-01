New York’s New 75% Nicotine Tax Takes Effect Today

A major new New York tax officially takes effect today, and it targets a product that has become extremely popular

As of Sept. 1, New York now imposes a 75 percent wholesale excise tax on alternative nicotine products like ZYN.

New York's New Nicotine Tax

Getty Images Getty Images

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office called nicotine pouches a "public health concern" when announcing the state is expanding the state's existing 75 percent wholesale tax on tobacco products to include nicotine pouches, like ZYN, and other alternative nicotine products.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"Alternative nicotine products are noncombustible products, other than vapor products, which contain nicotine but not tobacco and are intended for human consumption, whether chewed, absorbed, dissolved, or ingested by any other means," the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance states.

Considered A Gateway Drug By Top New York Official

Getty Images Getty Images

The tax proposal was integrated directly into the broader state budget framework.

The New York State Budget Director, Blake Washington, called nicotine pouches a "gateway" drug. The tax is intended to address public health concerns, particularly regarding youth use, while also raising state revenue.

The maker of ZYN has criticized the plan, arguing that high taxes on smoke-free alternatives reduce the incentive for smokers to switch to less harmful products.

Do you think this new tax will change what people buy?

Smoking Linked To 12 Cancers In New York State

Smoking Linked To 12 Cancers In New York State Here are the 12 most common tobacco-related cancers between 2016-2020

Counties with the Highest Cancer Rates in New York