New York State Trooper Hospitalized After Disturbing Nighttime Crash In Hudson Valley

A New York State Trooper was hospitalized following a head-on collision in the Hudson Valley.

It happened on Monday around 8:45 p.m. in the Town of Monroe.

Trooper injured in motor vehicle collision in the town of Monroe, New York

Google Google loading...

Investigators say the marked trooper vehicle was parked on the side of the road when it was struck head-on by a Honda, near 277 Seven Springs Mountain Road.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The marked police car had its emergency lights activated while parked facing eastbound on Seven Springs Mountain Road while a trooper investigated an unrelated collision.

A 2007 Honda, traveling westbound, swerved to avoid another vehicle, lost control, and collided head-on with the police vehicle.

Google Google loading...

The trooper was inside the vehicle at the time of the collision. The unnamed officer was rushed to Westchester Medical Center with what's described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The trooper has since been released from the hospital.

The unnamed driver of the Honda reported no injuries, New York State Police reports.

As of this writing, no charges have been filed. Police didn't say if they expect to charge the driver of the Honda. The incident remains under investigation.

Keep Reading:

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State

Update: 20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.