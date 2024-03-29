New York State To Honor Fallen NYPD, ‘Heroic Young Man’

This weekend, all across New York State, officials will honor a "heroic" young father who was murdered on the job.

On Thursday, the day of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller's wake, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul directed state flags to be flown at half-staff.

New York State Honoring Fallen NYPD Officer

Diller was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

The 31-year-old NYPD officer was shot and killed Monday during a traffic stop in Queens. He leaves behind a wife and very young child.

The man accused of fatally shooting Diller was charged with first-degree murder of police officer as well as other charges.

When Flags Will Be At Half-Staff

Gov. Hochul directed flags on all state buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor of fallen New York Police Officer Diller

“New Yorkers are in mourning over the loss of Officer Jonathan Diller, a heroic young man who dedicated his life to public safety and serving the people,” Hochul said.

Flags at all New York State buildings will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, March 30.

Saturday is the scheduled date for Officer Diller's funeral services.

“Our prayers are with his family, his loved ones and his colleagues in the NYPD as they grieve this tragic and senseless loss," Hochul added.

Donald Trump Attends Wake On Long Island

Former President Donald Trump was on Long Island on Thursday to attend Diller's wake at the Massapequa Funeral Home.

Trump's press secretary said Trump was "moved by the invitation to join NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller's family and colleagues as they deal with his senseless and tragic death."

President Joe Biden Also In New York

Trump's opponent in the upcoming election, President Joe Biden, was also in New York on Thursday.

Biden was joined by former presidents Barrack Obama and Bill Clint for a fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall. The fundraiser already made over $25 million, which sets a record for one political fundraiser, according to Biden's office.

