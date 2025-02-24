New York State Thruway Closed For 6 Hours After Fatal Wrong-Way Crash
A 26-year-old was killed by a wrong-way driver in Upstate New York just before his wedding.
New York State Police responded to a fatal wrong-way crash on the New York State Thruway
Fatal Wrong-Way Crash Closes Thruway In Upstate New York
On Wednesday, State Police responded to the reports of a two-car crash with serious injuries on I-90 in Amsterdam, New York.
All I-90 westbound lanes were closed between exits 27 and 28 for approximately six hours for the investigation and collision reconstruction.
The crash happened around 8:45 p.m., westbound on I-90 in Amsterdam, New York.
Police determined a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Veronica Armbruster of Selkirk, New York was driving the wrong way on the thruway and crashed head-on into a car traveling in the correct direction.
Both drivers were the only people in each car. Both suffered serious injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.
26-Year-Old Killed By Wrong-Way Driver
The driver of the car heading in the right direction was identified as 26-year-old Cole. M. Sevigny of Hudson, New Hampshire.
Cole was pronounced deceased at Saint Mary's Hospital.
According to his obituary, Cole was killed just before his wedding and 27th birthday.
Armbruster remains at Albany Medical Center and is currently listed in critical but stable condition.
The investigation into this crash is ongoing.