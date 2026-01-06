New York Breaks Another Flu Record As Experts Warn Disaster Ahead
New York has set another grim record thanks to this winter's flu outbreak.
New York State has set records in back-to-back weeks. But it's a record no one wants.
New York State Sets Single-Week Flu Record
Last week, New York reported breaking it's single-week record for number of flu cases. 71,123 infections were confirmed between December 14th and December 20th, which set the new record.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
In the most recent week on record, nearly 50,000 new cases were confirmed. This flu season, 239,857 cases have been confirmed in New York
New York State Sets Flu Hospitalization Record
Now state officials say, in the week ending December 27th, the state hit a new record for flu hospitalizations.
Over 4,500 New Yorkers were hospitalized with the flu during the last week on record. Health officials say this is the highest number of weekly flu hospitalizations ever recorded in New York State's tracking history, which dates back to 2004.
The previous week over 3,660 new flu-related hospitalizations were reported in New York.
As of this writing, 13,605 flu hospitalizations have been reported in New York this flu season.
Worst Of Flu Season Yet To Come
What's alarming officials is the fact that despite breaking records the worst of flu season has yet to come, officials say.
Alert: Residents On Edge As Purple Warnings Appear Across New York
Flu season typically peaks in late January.
Health officials say that less than half of eligible Americans have gotten a flu shot this winter. Flu shots are still available and still recommended.
Keep Reading:
Top New York Places Where Flu Spreads Without Warning
Top 10 Spots Where You'll Most Likely Catch The Flu
Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio
Tips To Prevent The Flu
Tips To Prevent The Flu
Gallery Credit: CANVA
Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms
Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms
Gallery Credit: TRACY WIRTZ