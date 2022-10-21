New York State Police are hoping you can help them identify a man who allegedly stole from a local Home Depot.

On Tuesday, New York State Police sent out an alert asking for help in identifying a man they say stole from Home Depot.

New York State Police in Cortlandt, New York Attempting to Identify Shoplifter

NYSP NYSP loading...

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks began investigating a larceny of a Ryobi power tool from the Home Depot on East Main Street in Mohegan Lake, New York.

It's unclear how much the power tool from Home Depot is worth. A search of Google shows Home Depot sells Ryobi power tools from $30 to over $1,000.

The man seen in the photo above was confronted by Home Depot staff members as he exited the store before fleeing on a black motorcycle, police say. A photo of the motorcycle is below.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Power Tool Stolen From Mohegan Lake, New York Home Depot

NYSP NYSP loading...

Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police

"Anyone with information regarding the possible identity of the pictured subject is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600. Please refer to case #11017720," New York State Police stated in a press release.

The 15 Worst Places To Live In New York State Which are the worst places to live in New York? Here are the top 15, based on factors such as crime, schools and unemployment.

See the 11 Worst Places To Live In NY Money Inc. has ranked the worst places to live in the Empire State based on crime, employment opportunities, local schools, and access to recreation. Here we will feature the 11 worst on the list, including one of our beloved Capital Region cities. Which is not a well-deserved honor!

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State The places that might not be the best places to live in New York based on things to do or crime rates.