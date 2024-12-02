New York State Police Need Help After Another Fatal Hit-And-Run In Hudson Valley

New York State Police are asking for help from the public with tracking down the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the Hudson Valley.

It happened just before Thanksgiving near Route 9 In Dutchess County, New York.

Fatal Hit-And-Run In Dutchess County, New York

On November 26, 2024, the New York State Police responded to a fatal pedestrian hit and run crash. On Tuesday, a 43-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Old Hopewell Road and Route 9 in the town of Wappinger. Police say it happened around 8:30 p.m.

The 43-year-old woman hit by a car that was vehicle traveling westbound on Old Hopewell Road approaching the intersection with Route 9, police say.

Good Samaritans rendered aid, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The woman's name hasn't been released.

Troopers Investigating Fatal Hit And Run In Town Of Wappinger, New York

Witnesses are urged to come forward immediately.

"Anyone who may have information regarding this incident that has not yet spoken to Investigators is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300. Please refer to case# NY2400938599," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Officials report this is the fourth deadly hit-and-run in the Mid-Hudson Valley in 2024.

