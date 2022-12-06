New York State Police Issue Nearly 14,100 Tickets Across New York
New York State Police issued 14,000 tickets and investigated three fatal accidents.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the results of the 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period.
Troopers Issue Nearly 14,100 Tickets During Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period
New York State Police issued 14,063 tickets, officials say. 4,757 speeding tickets were given out, 425 for distracted driving, 1,791 were ticketed for seatbelt violations and 131 for New York's Move Over law.
The Thanksgiving traffic enforcement initiative targeted unsafe drivers across New York State during the week and weekend of Thanksgiving.
"I applaud our Troopers and their dedication to keeping our roadways safe for all New Yorkers throughout the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The results of this campaign prove that too many people get behind the wheel while intoxicated or impaired by drugs. We will not tolerate this behavior," New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said.
213 Arrested For DWI, 927 Crashes
State Troopers arrested 213 people for DWI. Police also investigated 927 crashes, three of which resulted in fatalities, officials say.
"Drinking before getting behind the wheel, speeding and distracted driving are all poor choices that can have life-altering consequences," Hochul said. "I want to commend the efforts of law enforcement members who worked through the holiday period to crack down on impaired and reckless driving."
Breakdowns From New York Regions
Below are the number of tickets from each region across New York State.
Western New York
- 1,201 tickets
North Country
- 865 tickets
Southern Tier
- 1,400 tickets
Central New York
- 1,791 tickets
Finger Lakes
- 1,414 tickets
Upper Hudson Valley
- 1,201 tickets
Capital Region
- 1,116 tickets
Lower Hudson Valley
- 1,679 tickets
Long Island
- 1,132 tickets
New York City
- 600 tickets
New York State Thruway
1,664 tickets