New York State Police Find Upstate New York “Icon” Dead In Snow

The surprising death of an Upstate New York "icon" is under investigation.

On Thursday, New York State Police confirmed a man was found dead early in the morning.

Man Found Dead In Snow Outside Home In St. Lawrence County, New York

Google Google loading...

Just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, New York State Police troopers rushed to Big Island Drive in the town of Lisbon for a report of an unresponsive man in the snow.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Police say the man found unresponsive in the snow lives near where he was found.

The man was later pronounced deceased.

New York State Police Investigate Death in the Town of Lisbon, New York

Google Google loading...

The man was identified as 47-year-old Ty W. Smith, age 47, of Ogdensburg, New York. He was found "found deceased outside near his residence," police say.

Smith was a "prominent member of the Ogdensburg community," North Country Now reports. He was known to help local organizations, nonprofits and families hold fundraisers and celebrations at the Ogdensburg Bowling Alley.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

The Ogdensburg Bowling Alley called Ty an " an icon of the community."

Death Remains Under Investigation

According to New York State Police, his death has been ruled "accidental," with "no signs" of foul play. However, his death remains under investigation.

Canva Canva loading...

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

"An investigation determined there were no signs of foul play, and the circumstances were consistent with an accidental death," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release. "An autopsy is scheduled at Canton-Potsdam Hospital for a later date and time. This is an ongoing investigation."

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

Keep Reading:

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides