Driver Sparks Massive Hudson Valley Police Hunt After Escape

A high-speed chase across a number of Hudson Valley counties ended with two local residents arrested.

On Thursday, around 5:20 p.m., New York State Police troopers from Middletown noticed a 2009 Chevrolet traveling westbound on State Route 17 near Exit 122 in the Town of Wallkill in alleged violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Incident In Orange County, New York, Linked To Westchester County

New York State Police were told the car was wanted in connection with an incident that occurred in Yorktown Heights last Tuesday. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop; however, the driver fled the scene, police say.

A high-speed chase traveled through several areas, including the Town of Wallkill, the City of Middletown, and the Village of Bloomingburg, where it was initially terminated.

A Be on the Lookout alert was subsequently issued for the vehicle.

The vehicle was later located by troopers in the Town of Wawarsing. The driver again tried to flee, but made a sharp turn onto Route 209 and crashed into a snowbank, officials say.

The driver, later identified as 26-year-old Chandler J. Riggin of Middletown, is accused of intentionally hitting a marked State Police vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Another chase ensued until the car got disabled. At that point, Riggin allegedly fled on foot. He was arrested after a brief chase on foot and later charged with:

Two counts of Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, Class D Felony

Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, Class D Felony

Resisting Arrest, Class A Misdemeanor

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree, Class A Misdemeanor

Two counts of Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree (Preventing Official Function), Class A Misdemeanor

Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs: Prior Conviction (Designated Offense within 10 Years), Class E Felony

Reckless Driving, Unclassified Misdemeanor

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 1st Degree, Class E Felony

Multiple Uniform Traffic Tickets

Beacon, New York, Woman Also charged

A passenger in the car, a 42-year-old Beacon woman, was also taken into custody and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, Class A Misdemeanor

Manufacture of Drug-Related Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor

