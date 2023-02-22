New York State Plans To Revitalize Downtowns Across Hudson Valley

Several downtowns across the Hudson Valley are receiving funding to make critical upgrades.

On Tuesday, while announcing how New York State will spend over $5 billion to improve the Hudson Valley, Gov. Kathy Hocul announced plans to revitalize three downtowns in the Hudson Valley.

City Of Port Jervis Receives $10 Million

Hochul announced that the City of Port Jervis will receive $10 million as the Mid-Hudson's winner during the sixth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

"Our Downtown Revitalization Initiative is helping communities across New York reinvigorate their downtowns, jumpstart their economies, and attract the businesses and jobs that allow residents to thrive," Hochul said.

Port Jervis officials will now start the process to develop a "Strategic Investment Plan" to revitalize its downtown area.

"With this award, the City of Port Jervis will begin a new chapter toward revitalizing its downtown and growing its local economy as a scenic destination for community members and visitors alike," Hochul said.

Up to $300,000 of $10 million will go towards planning.

"The Strategic Investment Plan will examine local assets and opportunities to identify economic development, transportation, housing, and community projects that align with each community's vision for downtown revitalization and that are poised for implementation," Hocul's Office states.

Port Jervis joins the communities of Middletown, Kingston, New Rochelle, Peekskill, Haverstraw and Ossining which have received funding to revitalize each downtown.

Sleepy Hollow, Cornwall To Each Recieve $4.5 Million

Hocul also announced Sleepy Hollow and Cornwall will each receive $4.5 million in funding as part of round one of "NY Forward."

NY Forward builds on the success of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, officials say.

“These awards will help the Village of Sleepy Hollow and the Town of Cornwall and the Village of Cornwall-on-Hudson develop their downtowns, improve the quality of life for residents and visitors, and create new jobs and attract businesses to expand economic opportunity across the region," Hochul said.

$4.5 Million To Help Cornwall, Cornwall-on-Hudson

Cornwall officials plan to use the money to connect the downtowns in the Town of Cornwall and the Village of Cornwall-on Hudson. The money will also help enhance placemaking, improve public spaces and revitalize underutilized buildings and sites throughout the neighborhood, officials say.

"Cornwall has all the makings of a great Hudson Valley downtown: walkability, easy access to the river and plentiful outdoor recreation, a healthy business community, great schools, and proximity to cultural gems. And as a Cornwall resident, I know just how close the town and village are to realizing their full potential. This NY Forward funding is just what our community needs to chart a path forward for a successful and sustainable future," State Senator James Skoufis said.

$4.5 Million To Help Sleepy Hollow

Sleepy Hollow plans to use the money to create more attractive and safer streets with unique placemaking components, redevelop vacant and underutilized lots and add housing.

"This grant enables us to revitalize our downtown to become a regional attraction for visitors far and wide thus building a foundation for our many small businesses that are near and dear to all our residents," Sleepy Hollow Mayor Kenneth Wray said.

