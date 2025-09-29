New York State May Vanish From Water Sooner Than Predicated

New data from experts shows parts of New York State may be underwater sooner than expected.

The Sea Level Rise Viewer from the NOAA Office for Coastal Management indicates that land in New York may soon be underwater due to rising sea levels.

Rising Sea Levels May Sink New York State

NOAA NOAA loading...

The Sea Level Rise Viewer predicts how rising sea levels will impact communities near water. It's forecast that parts of New York City, Long Island, and even the Hudson Valley and Capital Region may be submerged underwater in the distant future.

The tool extends to the year 2100. It reveals best-case and worst-case scenarios, based on how the sea level rises. The best-case scenario for sea level rise by 2100 is about 2.5 feet, while the worst case is nearly 7 feet, according to the tool.

Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City, Capital Regio,n All "Vulnerable"

NOAA NOAA loading...

Officials say that the Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City, and the Capital Region are all "vulnerable" if the sea level rises by around 6 feet by 2100.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The rising sea level would impact areas near the Atlantic Ocean the most, but hometowns near rivers and streams will be submerged by water in the worst-case scenario.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change believe that by the year 2100, the sea level will rise 1.4 to 2.8 feet, but an increase of 6.6 feet "cannot be ruled out."

NASA: Parts Of New York State Is 'Sinking'

NASA NASA loading...

NASA experts are worried after seeing the new satellite data that shows that the land on which major East Coast cities are built on is "sinking."

"At least 867,000 properties and critical infrastructure, including several highways, railways, airports, dams, and levees, were all subsiding," NASA stated.

Another study from National Geographic warns that rising sea levels would make most of New York City and all of Long Island disappear.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

In this scenario, the Atlantic coastline in New York State would start in the lower Hudson Valley, just north of Yonkers in Westchester County.

2024 Hottest Housing Markets In United States Despite some very brutal winters and extreme cold, many people are planning to move to one hometown in Upstate New York, according to Zillow.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.

Keep Reading: