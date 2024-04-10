Warning: Many Parts Of New York State May Soon Vanish

Many parts of New York State may soon be consumed by water.

Earlier this year, Hudson Valley Post reported on new images from NASA that showed parts of New York State are sinking.

NASA: Parts Of New York State Is 'Sinking'

Experts are worried after seeing the new satellite data that shows that the land major East Coast cities are built on is "sinking."

"At least 867,000 properties and critical infrastructure including several highways, railways, airports, dams, and levees were all subsiding," NASA stated.

New Report Shows Parts Of New York May Soon By Underwater

NASA's report is highlighted by a updated projections by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The IPCC believes by the year 2100, the sea level will rise 1.4 to 2.8 feet, but an increase of 6.6 feet "cannot be ruled out."

Manhattan, Long Island, Queens, Long Beach, Coney Island

These reports mean areas like Manhattan, Long Beach and Coney Island "are at risk of being consumed by water," according to Newsweek.

If the sea level rises by 3 feet, the Atlantic Ocean would stretch into neighborhoods in Westhampton, Hamilton Beach and Montauk while streets in parts of Long Beach would be submerged in water. and many areas of Queens and Long Island would flood.

LaGuardia Airport, Brooklyn Could Be Submerged

If the sea level rises above 6 feet, which is possible, then the East River would submerge half of LaGuardia Airport. Water would also engulf many New York City streets as well as parts of Coney Island, Long Beach and the Rockaway Peninsula.

Island Park Disappears, Long Island Consumed

This would also result in Long Island's southern edge being consumed by the Atlantic Ocean and Island Park would disappear.

Hudson Valley, Westchester County Impacted As Well

Another study from National Geographic warns that rising sea levels would make most of New York City and all of Long Island disappear.

In this scenario, the Atlantic coastline in New York State would start in the lower Hudson Valley, just north of Yonkers in Westchester County.

