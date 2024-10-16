New York State Is Cracking Down On These Licenses, State IDs

New York State officials are seeing great success cracking down on these licenses or IDs.

In March 2022, the New York State DMV resigned driver's licenses for the first time in nearly a decade.

Major Change Made New York State Driver's License, State ID

Anyone New York State resident who applied for a new permit, license or non-driver ID card after March 10, 2022, received the new and improved card. The last new design came out in 2013.

The cards are strengthened with features that officials say are designed to prevent counterfeiting and much more.

New York State Cracking Down On Fake IDs

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) continues to crack down on fake IDs.

The number of tickets issued for fake IDs at concert venues throughout New York State continues to decline.

This year, 307 people were cited and 349 fake IDs were seized from concertgoers who were attempting to buy alcoholic beverages with fake IDs as part of the agency's enforcement drive at concert venues this past summer, officials say.

That number is down from last year and a 44 percent drop from 2022. A year ago, 312 concertgoers received citations, and 389 fake licenses were recovered. In 2022, more than 550 people were charged.

Below are citations and fake ID seizures by region in 2024

"We are happy to say that these numbers have been declining in recent years,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder stated. “We hope the message is being heard that summer concerts should be enjoyed without putting health and safety at risk.”

