New York State Governor: Cable Company Owes Many Residents Money

New York's Governor says a large amount of New Yorkers deserve money from their cable company.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wants Charter Spectrum customers to get refunds during the cable company's ongoing dispute with Disney.

Charter Spectrum Most Refund New York Customers

Charter Communications Buys Time Warner Cable In $79 Billion Deal Getty Images loading...

“It's simple: if you pay your cable bill, you deserve to get the services you pay for,” Hochul said.

Nearly 15 million cable viewers nationwide, over 1.5 million in New York State, lost access to ESPN and other Disney-owned channels on August 31 when Disney and Charter Spectrum (formerly Time Warner cable), two of the largest entertainment companies in the United States, were unable to renew a distribution deal.

Charter Spectrum Ongoing Dispute With Disney

Disney To Buy 21st Century Fox's Entertainment Business Getty Images loading...

Hochul wants the company to deliver customers refunds for the 1.5 million New York customers.

“An ongoing corporate dispute is forcing customers to miss some of the highest profile televised events of the year – the least these companies can do is provide a refund. Disney and Charter must continue negotiating in good faith to ensure affordability and consumer choice," Hochul added.

Hochul notes New Yorkers have lost access to channels that broadcast a variety of different programming, including some of the highest-profile televised events of the year like the U.S. Open and the New York Jets hosting the Buffalo Bills on 9/11 on Monday Night Football, as well as family-friendly shows.

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Getty Images loading...

Monday night's Jets game features Aaron Rodgers debut with the New York Jets on the 22nd anniversary for the 9/11 terror attacks.

Hochul announced she directed the Department of Public Service to hold Charter Spectrum accountable during the ongoing dispute with Disney and ensure Charter is providing customers with appropriate refunds.

ESPN The Party - Inside Getty Images for ESPN loading...

“Governor Hochul is giving voice to millions of New Yorkers who are frustrated that they cannot view all of their cable channels, and who have a right to be refunded for services that they are unable to access," Department of Public Service CEO and Public Service Commission Chair Rory M. Christian said. "The Department of Public Service will work diligently to ensure Charter provides customers appropriate bill credits in a timely manner.”

Governor Hochul is also urging the companies to resolve this dispute as soon as possible.

