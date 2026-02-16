New York Doctors Worry Of Record-Breaking Double Flu Hit

A second wave of the flu is due to a new strain.

Earlier this winter, New York State broke several flu records.

New Flu Strain Now Spreading In New York

wildpixel wildpixel loading...

Flu season is already tough enough, but now there’s an uptick in a different strain, Influenza B.

During the record-breaking start of this year's flu season, Influenza A was the dominant strain.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

As we head deeper into winter, doctors and health officials are seeing more cases of Influenza B.

According to health reports, influenza B is now becoming more common in circulation.

Confirmed cases of influenza B have increased over the last three weeks. It now makes up about 33 percent of all flu cases nationwide.

More About Influenza B

wildpixel wildpixel loading...

Influenza B is a type of seasonal flu virus that can make people very sick, especially children and older adults.

Doctors say Influenza B can seriously impact people with weakened immune systems, young children, and older adults. It’s also known for causing outbreaks in schools, nursing homes, and other group settings.

It typically hits later in the flu season.

Like influenza A, it can cause fever, cough, body aches, headache, fatigue, sore throat, and a host of other flu symptoms.

Unlike influenza A, which can also infect animals like birds and pigs, influenza B almost exclusively affects humans, meaning it can spread widely among people once it gets going.

Vaccine Still Recommended

nzphotonz nzphotonz loading...

Experts say the best protection against all types of flu remains the flu vaccine.

Vaccination doesn’t guarantee you won’t get sick, but it greatly reduces your risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and complications.

Common precautions like hand washing, staying home when ill, and covering coughs also remain key ways to protect yourself and others.

Top 10 Spots Where You'll Most Likely Catch The Flu

Top 10 Spots Where You'll Most Likely Catch The Flu If you don't want to catch the flu, here are the top 10 spots that you'll want to avoid (or heavily sanitize).

Source: Eat This Not That Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio

Five Ways to Boost Your Immune System as We Head Into Flu Season

Five Ways to Boost Your Immune System as We Head Into Flu Season We're officially in cold and flu season now. And that obviously includes COVID, too. Here are five tips from doctors on how to boost your immune system in the lead-up to the holidays, and beyond.

Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms