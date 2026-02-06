Chilling Reason Why Missing Elderly New Yorker Found In Cornfield

This could have ended in tragedy. A 70-year-old woman from Upstate New York vanished during her morning walk in freezing temperatures.

The New York State DEC found a missing elderly woman who was found confused and freezingin a cornfield.

DEC Wilderness Search In Town of New Lisbon, Otsego County

Google Google loading...

The missing woman's husband called around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday to report his wife missing from their home in Otsego County. Forest Ranger Laymon responded to the call and began searching for the missing 70-year-old.

Deputies from the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office were also searching for the missing woman.

Deputies followed her tracks to Butternut Creek while Ranger Laymon went to County Route 12, where the road crosses the creek.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Found Freezing, Confused After Getting Lost For Nearly 12 Hours

Anthony Wright/Results Radio Anthony Wright/Results Radio loading...

Around 7:40 p.m., first responders found the woman standing in a cornfield. She was sent to be "hypothermic" when she was found.

Ranger Laymon wrapped her in a blanket and walked her to the road, where Otsego County Emergency Medical Services was waiting.

She later said she left her home around 9 a.m. for a walk. At some point during her walk, she got "confused" as to where she was and couldn't make her way back home.

She was transported to Bassett Hospital for treatment. Her condition wasn't released.

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York Each of these twelve individuals is missing from Upstate New York and is considered to be a vulnerable adult. If you know anything about any of them, please reach out to the New York Missing Persons Clearninghouse by calling 1-800-346-3543. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young