New York Spending $100 Million To Help Deal With Extreme Weather

As many parts of New York State dealing with extreme winter weather, Gov. Hochul announced $100 million is going to help communities impacted by the "extreme weather."

Hochul announced $100 million to enhance the resiliency of state highways in 70 locations across New York impacted by extreme weather.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Projects To Protect New York’s Roadways From Inclement Weather, Enhancing Sustainability of Statewide Infrastructure

2024 Democratic National Convention: Day 1 Getty Images loading...

“Between extreme heat in the summer, devastating winter storms and the ongoing saga of freeze-thaw cycles, New York’s roads take a pounding from extreme weather in all seasons, and this investment takes direct aim at rejuvenating some of the State highways most impacted by extreme weather,” Governor Hochul said. “Keeping our infrastructure in a state of good repair is a sound investment that not only increases resiliency but spurs economic development and tourism across New York.”

The money will help repave over 500 miles of state highways in every region of New York State.

Below is the complete list of repaving in each region.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Paving is scheduled to start in the Spring of 2025.

Asphalt paving. Paver machine and road roller. New road construction. primipil loading...

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

"Paving investments in the face of extreme weather help ensure that state highways remain in good repair and have the added benefit of making it easier for Department staff to perform snow and ice operations across New York more effectively and efficiently," Hochul's office stated in a press release.

10 Fastest Growing Counties In New York 2024

10 Fastest Growing Counties In New York 2024 More people are moving to, giving birth in and planting roots in these 10 New York Counties than anywhere else in the Empire State. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

LOOK: Cities with the most UFO sightings in New York

LOOK: Cities with the most UFO sightings in New York Stacker compiled a ranking of cities with the most UFO sightings in New York using data from the National UFO Reporting Center Gallery Credit: Stacker

Keep Reading:

December 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpot Remaining