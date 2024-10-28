New York Set To Break Grim Record Dating Back To 1869
October has been a very weird month in New York. Now, we are just days away from breaking record. One that's not great.
October is on track to be the driest month in history across the Hudson Valley.
October Set To Become Driest Month Ever
October officially ends of Friday. If it doesn't rain until there, and as of this writing there's no rain in the forecast, October 2024 will be the driest month on record in the Hudson Valley, according to Hudson Valley weather expert Ben Noll.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Records date back to January 1931.
"The next chance for rain is late Friday night — most likely not until the calendar changes to November," Noll wrote in his news letter. "October 2024 is set to become the driest month on record in the Hudson Valley, at least since records began 1125 months ago in January 1931 🌵"
Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
As of now, June 1988 is the driest month on record in the Hudson Valley. But as I mentioned, that is expected to change by Friday.
New York City Set To Make Record As Well
In New York, October 2024 is expected to become the first month on record with no measurable rainfall since data started being collected.
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
Records began at Central Park in 1869.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi
Keep Reading: