New York ‘s Favorite Fast Food Joint Secretly Offers Free Food

New York State's "favorite" fast-food restaurant has somewhat secretly offered free food for months. We've learned what you need to do to snag your free meal.

Food & Wine recently highlighted "The Best Fast Food in Every State."

Shake Shack Is New York's Best Fast Food Eatery

Food & Wine reports Shake Shack as New York's "best" fast food eatery.

"The whole world wants Shake Shack, it seems, it wants those burgers and Yukon gold potato crinkle cuts, Chicago dogs and frozen custard that beats most other chain specialists on quality. Why not — it’s all pretty damn delicious," Food & Wine states about Shake Shack being New York's favorite.

I love Shake Shack. Anytime, I'm near one, I have to make a pitstop for a delicious cheeseburger.

However it's somewhat surprising, the eatery is New York's favorite because its not one of the 10 most common fast-food chains in New York State. CLICK HERE to find New York's top 10.

Shake Shack Offering Free Chicken Sandwiches

This week, it went viral that Shake Shack is offering free chicken sandwiches.

Hudson Valley Post looked into the rumor, and not only is this true, but this promotion actually started on Sunday, Sept. 8.

"Just like professional football players, we too work on Sundays and couldn’t be happier to serve up antibiotic-free Chicken Shacks on Sunday Game Days. There is no better combination than watching your favorite team on Sundays with a sandwich that’s made-to-order and only uses the highest quality ingredients," Shake Shack stated in a press release.

How To Get Free Sandwich At Shake Shack In New York

Of course, there's a catch. There's a $10 minimum purchase to get the free sandwich and you need to use the promo code CHICKENSUNDAY.

The reason for the free chicken sandwich is to remind New Yorkers that Shake Shack sells the "best," according to the eatery.

"To make sure you remember why it’s the best, it’s because our sandwich is made with crispy, white-meat antibiotic- free chicken breast over lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo on a toasted potato bun, this sandwich outshines its competition," Shake Shack adds.

