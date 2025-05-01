New York Restaurants Named Best Fried Chicken Spots In America

Where can you find the best fried chicken in New York State? Two spots make the best in the nation.

New Yorkers, like most Americans, love their fried chicken. But where can you get the best?

Where Can You Find The Best Fried Chicken In New York State?

Many New Yorkers love fried chicken because its crispy skin, juicy meat, and bold seasoning. Whether it’s from a fast food eatery, food truck, corner deli, or trendy spot.

Our friends at Love Food just named "Every state’s best fried chicken joint." The fried chicken is so good in New York State that two eateries made the list.

Rowdy Rooster, New York City

New Yorkers can’t seem to get enough of the fried chicken from Rowdy Rooster in New York City.

This East Village hotspot is known to bring bold and vibrant Indian flavors to classic fried chicken. Spice levels that range from a gentle kick to full-on fire.

"Its menu draws inspiration from regional favorites like North India’s chicken pakoras, East India’s chili chicken, and South India’s Chicken 65," Love Food writes about the Rowdy Rooster.

Love Food recommends the Big Rowdy Sandwich, which comes with crispy fried chicken topped with pickled onions, garlic sauce, and mint chutney, served on a soft potato bun.

Locations can be found New York in New York City on 1st Avenue and West 32nd Street.

Sweet Chick - New York

Sweet Chick, with various locations across New York, was also honored.

Love Food says the eatery, with five locations in the Empire State, has "gained a reputation for its impeccable fried chicken."

Their signature chicken and waffles strike the perfect balance—crispy, juicy, and just the right amount of sweet and savory. It’s Southern comfort food with a New York twist, and locals love it for everything from brunch to late-night bites.

