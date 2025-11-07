New York Report Reveals a Mom Crisis Few Knew Existed

The maternal report's findings show a struggle that’s hitting far too close to home.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul just announced New York’s first-ever maternal mental health report.

New York Releases First-Ever Maternal Mental Health Report

The report aims to show the challenges pregnant women are facing and offer real recommendations to fix them.

“As New York's first Mom-Governor, this is personal for me — and I'll never stop working to ensure that pregnant women across our state have the support and resources they need,” Hochul stated.

The Maternal Mental Health Workgroup, led by the New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH) put together the report. It lays out a plan to improve care for pregnant women across the state.

“Our report and ongoing efforts will help ensure all New Yorkers have access to critical mental health supports that improve outcomes for pregnant women and their children — especially among populations most at risk," Hochul added.

It also calls for better provider training, stronger screening procedures, more doula and peer support programs, and specialized training for 988 crisis counselors.

The report also calls for the state to expand the Collaborative Care Medicaid Program to help address maternal mental health needs.

“Robust prenatal and postpartum supports can have a tremendous impact on outcomes for our families," New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said. "This report shows areas where improvement is needed in our state and starts the discussion on how to best address inequities that are placing some New Yorkers at greater risk."

