Huge Restrictions Placed on ICE Agents in New York

New laws now in New York should "protect New Yorkers against ICE."

The new laws became official when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the 2027 state budget late last week.

Hochul signs plan to protect New Yorkers from ICE

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Governor Kathy Hochul is highlighting new immigration policies, which she says are aimed at protecting New Yorkers against ICE. She says the move is "stand against ICE's "overreach."

"From day one, I have been clear: Flagrant abuses of power by ICE will not stand in New York. That is why we have enacted a comprehensive set of policies to hold ICE accountable, protect the constitutional rights and safety of every New Yorker, and ensure there’s no sanctuary for criminals in our state," Hochul stated. “States like New York can and must be a guardrail and national leader against ICE overreach, and I’m proud to enact these strong, common-sense protections for New Yorkers.”

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

She outlined provisions in the law which she says will rein in the activities of ICE agents, including a ban on mask-wearing by law enforcement and restrictions on ICE agents' access to sensitive locations such as churches and schools.

She adds that the law is not about protecting immigrants with criminal records.

New York State Lawmakers Say They Are Stopping ICE's Overreach

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

"Measures included in the Enacted Budget build on the Governor’s previously introduced proposals to protect New Yorkers amid an unprecedented escalation in aggressive federal immigration enforcement.

The new measure includes:

Bans Law Enforcement from Wearing Masks

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Under this proposal, law enforcement officers would generally be prohibited from wearing face coverings while interacting with the public. Exceptions would be made for medical masks, sunglasses, and certain tactical gear, while repeat violations could result in criminal charges.

Holds Federal Law Enforcement Accountable for Constitutional Violations

New Yorkers can already sue state and local officials for violating constitutional rights, but legal options against federal officials are far more limited. This proposal would create a state-level pathway allowing lawsuits against federal, state, and local government employees accused of violating those rights.

Safeguards Interactions With Public Employees

The measure would block state agencies, local governments, and public schools from using staff time or resources to help with civil immigration enforcement. It would also limit sharing personal information with immigration authorities and place new restrictions on access to students and public facilities.

Keeps Immigration Authorities Out Of Sensitive Locations

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Immigration authorities would need a judicial warrant before entering non-public areas of state-owned facilities like schools, hospitals, libraries, shelters, and parks. The proposal would also extend similar protections to polling places and allow many privately operated locations to deny access without a warrant.

Protecting Every Student’s Right to Free Public Education

The legislation would guarantee access to a free public education regardless of immigration status. It would also restrict schools from collecting or sharing information that could discourage undocumented students from attending school.

Key Points Of The 2027 New York State Budget

New Laws In New York State In 2026

New Laws In New York State In 2026

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know