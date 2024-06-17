New York Parents Outraged: Beloved Hudson Valley Camp Forced To Change

Hudson Valley parents and children are disappointed that a popular summer camp has changed locations. We found out the reason why.

Late last week, the Town of Newburgh Rec sent a letter to parents letting them know that Camp Chadwick will be held at Meadow Hill School this summer.

Camp Chadwick Moves To Meadow Hill School

A last-minute construction change of a new recreation center forced officials to find a new location.

"Although we will be losing the Chadwick Lake Park experience, rest assured, our Staff will continue to strive to offer fun and exciting activities for our youth," officials stated in a letter, obtained by Hudson Valley Post. "We are excited to have the opportunity and to take advantage of the facilities that Meadow Hill School has to offer!"

"Outraged" parents took to social media, trying to learn why the camp was moved about three weeks before it was supposed to start.

"Parents are up in arms and the kids are extremely disappointed," an upset parent told Hudson Valley Post.

13 Months Of Construction

Town of Newburgh Councilman Scott Manley explained on Facebook that construction is supposed to take 13 months.

"Building will be pretty much up next summer so it won’t interfere with next year's camp. If we wait until the fall, then next summer would be impacted and it would be longer than a 13-month build," Manley said.

After learning about the 13 months of construction, parents wondered why not push the construction until after summer camp, which would impact next year's summer camp, but at least parents would know the location of the camp before signing their children up.

Construction Start Date Moved Up

Turns out, construction was originally planned for September but was moved up at the last minute, according to Jim Presutti, the Town Of Newburgh Commissioner of Parks Recreation and Conservation.

"This was sprung on us three weeks ago," Presutti told Hudson Valley Post over the phone. "Construction was intended to start in September. We felt we could have our summer camp without a problem. Three weeks ago we were called into a meeting and told about the updated construction start date."

Presutti told us he still has no idea why the construction was moved up, adding there was nothing they could do to delay construction.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Scramble To Find A New Location

Town officials then had to "scramble" to find a new site for the camp.

"We wanted to find a camp for the kids. We worked diligently to find an alternative site. We tried very hard to keep it at Chadwick. With the noise, dust and construction, it wouldn't be safe at Chadwick," Presutti said. "This was a very difficult decision. Safety of our campers and staff was priority number one."

It took until June 11 to confirm the new site at Meadow Hill. Officials sent letters to parents as soon as they could confirm the new location, officials say.

"Had to wait for the school board to approve the use of Meadow Hill School. (The) meeting was last night. Same counselors, same programs. Just no lake. Even easier if we have bad weather with the gym," Councilman Manley said.

Newburgh, New York Parents Still Upset About Change

Parents are still upset about the site change.

"Camp Chadwick is one of the pricier camps in the area and now they get to sit in a school, a hot gymnasium, in a field with no shade, do not get to hike or fish which were huge reasons why these parents paid extra, to enjoy the nature aspect," a parent told Hudson Valley Post.

Presutti understands why parents are disappointed and concerned. He told us that campers will get a similar experience, with the same counselors

"We are providing a safe place for the kids to have camp this summer. The kids will have the same experience, including hikes," Presutti said. "We have tents and fans and can use any facility we want."

Years ago Camp Chadwick was held at Newburgh schools, so camp officials know how to utilize schools.

"The only thing missing is the ambiance of Chadwick and the fishing," Presutti added.

Full Refunds Offered

Full refunds are being offered to all parents who don't want their children participating this year.

One parent said she received the full refund and was able to enroll her children at the nearby Camp Robbins.

