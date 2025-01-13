New York Parents Now Getting Scary AI Kidnapping Extortion Calls

Hudson Valley officials are warning parents about a very scary and high-tech virtual kidnapping scam.

Officials say scammers are calling parents claiming they have kidnapped your child.

Scammers Using AI In Virtual Kidnapping Extortion Call

Canva Canva loading...

The scam works like this: You get a call from someone who claims to have kidnapped your child and demands you send them money. Then you hear the voice of your child.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Or a voice that sounds exactly like your child.

Officials warn these scammers are using AI technology to replicate their kid's voices. They then demand ransom to be paid to save your child.

Scam Hits Peekskill, Westchester County, New York

Canva Canva loading...

The Peekskill school district superintendent says several families have reported receiving these calls.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

"Victims of these scams are getting calls from strangers claiming to have kidnapped their loved ones and demanding that a ransom is paid. The most recent development in these schemes involves the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to replicate family member’s voices in an attempt to convince the victim that the threat is legitimate," Peekskill Superintendent Dr. David Mauricio wrote in a letter to the community.

Tips To Avoid Scam

Dr. Mauricio released a number of tips to avoid being a victim.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Other Things You Can Do

If you get any of these calls you should:

Call your child’s school

Call your child

Call your local police department or 911.

The 10 Most Expensive Private Schools In New York

The 10 Most Expensive Private Schools In New York

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Keep Reading:

Many children from across New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing around the holidays. See more below:

[carbongallery id="677fdcfafa4f2b12d787ca04" layout="list" title="16 New York Children Vanish Around Holidays, Can You Help?"