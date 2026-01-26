Arctic Cold This Week In New York Could Turn Deadly

With deep snow blanketing the Hudson Valley and an "arctic siege" coming this week, state health officials say residents shouldn’t just focus on shoveling.

They should focus on staying alive in the cold.

New York Health Officials Warn: Cold Is Just As Dangerous As The Snow

The New York State Department of Health spent the weekend reminding residents that extreme winter temperatures can quickly turn deadly, especially when combined with strong winds and prolonged power outages.

According to DOH guidance, hypothermia can occur when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it. Symptoms include uncontrollable shivering, confusion, slurred speech, and exhaustion.

Frostbite is another major concern, particularly for fingers, toes, noses, and ears that are exposed to the elements.

Health officials stress dressing in layers, covering all exposed skin, staying dry, and limiting time outdoors — especially while digging out. Overexertion while shoveling snow can also trigger heart attacks, which is why residents are urged to take breaks and ask for help when possible.

The state automatically triggers a “Code Blue” when temperatures and wind chills plunge, expanding warming center availability for people without shelter. Officials are also encouraging residents to check on elderly neighbors and anyone with medical conditions.

"Arctic Siege" Coming After Historic Snowstorm

It's freezing Monday, but the deep freeze is really just beginning.

According to Ben Noll, this fresh snow cover will turn the region into a freezer this week, sending overnight temperatures plunging below zero every night after Monday.

He says lows could hit -9 degrees on Wednesday and -10 degrees by Saturday. CLICK HERE for more on this week's freezing weather.

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York

