New York Officers Uncover Major Violations During Dirty Diesel Crackdown

A multi-county crackdown on diesel trucks just led to dozens of tickets — here’s what New York officials found during Earth Week enforcement.

During Earth Week, the New York State DEC conducted patrols focused on Heavy-Duty Diesel Vehicles.

Officers were looking to ensure compliance with New York’s air quality regulations and emissions standards

Heavy-Duty Diesel Details – Hudson Valley

In the Hudson Valley, officers focused on the tampering of diesel exhaust systems.

"Commonly known as 'deleting,' when sections of the federally required emissions system on an HDDV are intentionally removed, bypassed, or reprogrammed, causing high levels of diesel particulates to escape unlawfully through exhaust emissions," the DEC told Hudson Valley Post.

In Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan counties, 20 vehicles were pulled over, resulting in 13 tickets.

Tickets included charges for non-functioning emissions control apparatus and operating a vehicle without a proper emissions control device, officials say.

Upstate New York Heavy-Duty Diesel Details

In the DEC's Region 8, the DEC partnered with inspectors from DOT’s Motor Carrier Safety Unit to inspect 50 vehicles at a DOT inspection site.

Chemung, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates counties make up the DEC's Region in 8.

Across those counties, ECOs issued 22 tickets, 17 for offenses related to hauling solid waste.

