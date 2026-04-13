Daring Waterfall Rescue Saves Teen’s Life In Upstate New York

The New York State DEC just confirmed a daring water rescue, saving a teen's life.

The DEC announced the details in its latest DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review

Water Rescue: Town of Hoosick, Rensselaer County

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It all started on Saturday, April 4, around 3:30 p.m. The DEC was told that a 16-year-old jumped from a train trestle into the Hoosick River near Mechanic Street.

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By 3:48 p.m., Forest Ranger Jackson met Hoosick Falls Fire and Hoosick Falls Police. The unnamed 16-year-old was found clinging to a rock just upstream from a waterfall.

Daring Rescue In Upstate New York

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Ranger Jackson and New York State Police troopers put on rescue gear and entered the water to rescue the teenager.

He was suffering from a lower leg injury.

Once back on shore, rescuers warmed the 16-year-old and determined the safest way to complete the rescue was using a ladder truck, ropes and straps, and a litter.

The teen was then raised up and over a retaining wall and placed into an awaiting ambulance. The teen was then taken to Albany Medical Center to deal with the undisclosed leg injuries.

Possible Suicide Attempt

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In the press release about the rescue, the DEC shared the following details, hinting at why the teen jumped.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance, help is available. Call or text 988 for New York State’s free 24-hour hotline. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

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