Summer Now Starts In April In The Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Hudson Valley residents are going from winter to summer weather in a blink.

Last week, it was below 20 degrees in parts of the Hudson Valley. This week, temps will increase by about 70 degrees!

Hudson Valley Says Hello To Summer, In April

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"That’s the type of variability that spring is known for, but a 70-degree temperature swing is more like whiplash," Hudson Valley weatherman Ben Noll wrote on Facebook.

Last Wednesday, it dropped to 19 degrees in parts of Orange County, according to Noll. This week, it's going to feel like July!

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"Hello... summer? It will soon feel like June or July in the Hudson Valley," Noll wrote on Facebook. "Temperatures will soar well into the 80s just a week later. And on Thursday, it will be near 90 degrees."

How Hot Will It Get In The Hudson Valley This Week?

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Below are the expected highs and lows for this week across the Hudson Valley, according to Noll.

Monday

High: 76

Low: 53

Tuesday

High: 82

Low: 57

Wednesday

High: 85

Low: 59

Thursday

High: 89

Low: 57

Friday

High: 78

Low: 51

Saturday

High: 79

Low: 53

Sunday

High: 70



Low: 42

"It will feel summer at times this week in the Hudson Valley. Occasional showers and maybe a thunderstorm will add to the vibe," Noll added.

How Long Will Warm Weather Last?

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However, this summer-like weather won't last long. Noll expects cooler air to return next week.

"Here’s a shocker: It won’t last," Noll said. "Much cooler air from Canada will sweep in late next weekend or to start the week of April 20."

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